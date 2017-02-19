FIR filed against Stalin, DMK MLAs, MPs

An FIR has been filed against DMK working president M K Stalin, his party MLAs, MPs and cadres for holding a protest at Marina beach against the alleged attack on him and his MLAs during the trust vote in the assembly.

Police said an FIR has been filed against them for unlawful assembly and violation of public order.

"DMK staged the protest without obtaining prior permission as required under law", a senior police official said.

Besides Stalin, 63 MLAs, three MPs and several DMK cadres who participated in the protest have been named in the FIR, he said.

Stalin was detained on Saturday after he sat on a protest at Marina beach here against the alleged attack on him and his party MLAs during the trust vote.

After alleging that he was manhandled in the Assembly by the marshals during the vote of confidence, which the Palaniswami government won with a comfortable margin of 122-11, Stalin sat on a protest at the Marina along with his MLAs.

Several DMK workers had blocked vehicular traffic and indulged in stone-pelting in different places in the state to protest the alleged attack on Stalin.