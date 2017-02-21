Final data proves low polling, fails to cross past record  

The Chief Election Office released the final data of Uttarakhand assembly election voting in Dehradun on Tuesday and it offered many surprises.

Among all was the decrease in voting percent. This time 48.70 lakh voters exercised their franchise to notch up 65.64 voting percentage- which is 1.58 per cent down from 2012 assembly poll’s 67.22 per cent.

The last assembly polls witnessed 42.19 lakh voters cast their vote, while this time it increased to 48.70 lakh. But the poll per centage failed to cross the old figure.

The voting data of Karanprayag, where polling was cancelled due to death of a BSP candidate and polling will take place on 9 March, is not Included. But, even after including the Karanprayag data, this year’s figures is unlikely to cross the last assembly percentage.

High polling was registered in two plain districts of Uttarakhand- at Haridwar (75.69 %) and Udham Singh Nagar (75.79%).Almora, the home district of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, recorded the lowest voting (52.81%).

After polling concluded in Uttarakhand on February 15, Chief Election Officer Radha Raturi claimed about 70 percent voting percentage taking place this time. The Chief Election Office began receiving complimentary message for people from all walks of life. But, the final data was completely different.

Of a total of 10,685 polling booths, seven booths recorded zero polling. While in five other polling booths, 1 to 10 percent polling was recorded and in 18 other, a mere 11 to 20 percent polling took place.

Low polling might cheer Congress in Uttarakhand as the earlier high polling percentage figure were giving Harish Rawat and his supporters a nightmare. They fear the high polling as sign of anti-incumbency. But, with the low polling data the Congress can start a new discussion. How the final figures are hurting the BJP and favouring the Congress?