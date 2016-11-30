File audit on Noida toll in 8 weeks: SC to CAG

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to file its audit report on the Noida toll issue within eight weeks.

A bench of Chief Justice TS Thakur, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice L Nageswara Rao had on Nov 11 asked the CAG to verify the total cost of the Noida toll project and whether the toll-collection company, NOIDA Toll Bridge Company Ltd., has recovered its flyway cost as provided under construction the agreement.

The court had back then given the CAG four weeks to complete the audit.

The Allahabad High Court had on October 26 ordered that the DND Flyway be made toll-free.