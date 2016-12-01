'Fascist' attacks to intensify on Trinamool: Mukul Roy

Trinamool Congress Vice President Mukul Roy on Monday said "fascist" attacks on his party will increase in the coming days due to its protest against the Narendra Modi government's demonetisation move.



"The fascist attacks will intensify in the days to come as we have opposed the Centre's anti-people decisions," Roy told reporters here.



However, he said he would not speak on the issue of the Modi government's "vendetta politics" and misuse of central agencies.



"I do not want to give a reply. Whatever has to be said on this has already been said by our party chairperson," he added.



Roy's statement came three days after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Trinamool MP Tapas Paul for his alleged involvement in Rose Valley chit fund scam and a day before another party MP Sudip Bandopadhyay is scheduled to be questioned by the agency.



Immediately after Paul's arrest, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee accused the central government of directing the moves of the central investigation agency and dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all her party MPs.