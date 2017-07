Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, who won the by-poll to the Srinagar parliamentary seat, took oath as member of Lok Sabha on Monday.



Abdullah had defeated the ruling Peoples Democratic Party's Nazir Ahmad Khan by 10,776 votes.



Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator P.K. Kunhalikutty, who won the Malappuram by-poll in Kerala, also took oath.