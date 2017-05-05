Fake job racket busted in Delhi, three held

Three persons, including a former call centre employee, have been arrested on charge of running a fake job racket from a call centre in east Delhi, police said on Friday.

The accused -- Abhimanyu, 24, Om Vasudev Sharma, 27, and Ravi Kashyap, 24, -- are natives of Agra, Firozabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh, according to police. Sharma earlier worked with a Noida-based call centre.

They were arrested on Wednesday night after police teams raided a fake call centre running in Laxmi Nagar area with the help of technical surveillance, police said.

Police said the incident came to light on March 6 after a victim, Rachna, filed a complaint with the Crime Branch of Delhi Police against the online job racket, as she was duped of Rs 2,300.

Rachna, who is a resident of Bhubaneswar in Odisha, was called by the accused on February 18, after she submitted her job application on Monster.com.

"After she deposited the registration fee Rs 2,300, the accused asked her to deposit Rs 600 more as interview fee. The victim, suspecting to have been trapped in a fake job racket, cancelled the entire process and sought her money back. She was told that she would get the refund after two months," said Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Ramgopal Naik.

"The accused told police that they have duped job aspirants of Rs 30 lakh so far in the last four months. They purchased the data of unemployed youths from Monster.com and contacted them from the call centre," Naik added.

They ran a similar job racket earlier from Noida's Sector 3 and duped applicants of Rs 40 lakh. But they had to change the company name and shift base to Delhi after being chased by some victims, in April last year, he said.