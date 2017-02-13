Eyeing MCD polls AAP to raise demonetisation issue

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs will fan out across the markets of Delhi from Friday with the poser - how much black money has demonetisation managed to unearth.

AAP's plan to hit the streets, following a brief hiatus after the polls in Punjab and Goa, is being seen as primarily aimed at the upcoming MCD polls.

In a press conference here, the party's Delhi convenor Dilip Pandey claimed that cash crunch has returned after the polling in western Uttar Pradesh seats.

"The ghost of note ban is back to haunt people. Cash crunch is back and ATMs are empty. Modiji misled Parliament and the nation," he alleged.

"The question that we will pose is that 100 days have passed since demonetisation which has claimed over 100 lives, but how much black money has been unearthed?" Pandey said, adding AAP MLAs and workers party will raise these issues with the traders and people at large.

Pandey also wondered why BJP was "not canvassing" for votes in Uttar Pradesh projecting demonetisation as one of its achievements.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh will hand BJP and Modi a major drubbing in the claimed," he said.