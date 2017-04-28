Extortion bid: Suresh Pujari gang man opens fire in wine shop

An unidentified person purportedly associated with fugitive gangster Suresh Pujari opened fire at a wine shop in Ulhasnagar township here after handing over an envelope to the staff in an extortion bid, police said on Friday.

According to Thane Police PRO Sukhada Narkar, the firing took place on Thursday at the wine shop of one Vijay Ranglani in Kansai section area. However nobody was hurt in the incident.

The assailant opened fire in the shop after handing over an envelope to one of the shop staff, asking him to give it to the owner. The bullet hit a wine rack and the accused fled on a motorbike parked outside the shop along with an unidentified rider, police said in a release quoting Vijay's complaint.

The envelope with a chit inside contained the name of Suresh Pujari and a contact number, police said.

Police said the firing was done with an intention to scare the shop owner and extort money.

An offence under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 387 rw 34 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of the IPC along with Sections 3, 25 of the Arms Act have been registered against the unidentified duo and the gangster.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the incident, police added.