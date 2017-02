A major tragedy was averted on Friday in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir as police recovered an explosive device hidden in a farm land.



Several gelatin sticks weighing around 800 grams wrapped in a polythene bag were recovered from a farm land on the Jammu-Kishtwar highway, SSP Kishtwar Sandeep Wazir said.



He said that a bomb disposal squad has been called to dispose of the explosives.



He also said a case will be registered to determine how the explosives reached the farm land.