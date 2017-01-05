Ex-servicemen extend support to Congress in Punjab

Anguished over the Modi government’s complete lack of concern for their welfare, the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement, which hit the limelight recently over its prolonged protest at Jantar Mantar on the OROP issue, has extended its support to the Congress in Punjab, as well as the other poll-bound states and Himachal Pradesh.

The IESM members, led by its chairman Major General Satbir Singh, were welcomed at the AICC office here by senior party leaders, including Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, along with AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Asha Kumari, MP Ambika Soni, PPCC vice president Sunil Jakhar, and Randeep Surjewala. Retired defence officers General SP Grewal and Lt. General Tajinder Shergill also graced the occasion.