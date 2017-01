Former president of the Tripura state committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party Sudhindra Dasgupta passed away on Thursday, his family sources said on Friday.

He was 79 and is survived by two daughters.

Dasgupta died at his residence at Shivnagar here on Thursday following brief illness.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, state BJP president Biplab Deb and state observer for the party Sunil Deodhar and President of Tripura unit of Trinamool Congress, Asish Saha condoled his death.