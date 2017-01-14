Ex-AAP leader Daljit Singh joins Congress

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder on Saturday welcomed into the party fold prominent former AAP leader, Dr. Daljit Singh, with the confidence that his entry into the party would give it a strong boost in the golden city of Punjab.

Describing Dr. Singh as a prominent citizen and eye surgeon, Captain Amarinder said he had come to Amritsar specially to welcome into the Punjab Congres, which would be further strengthened with his entry. A large number of other AAP supporters as well as a BJP councillor, Dr. Anoop, was joined the Congress on the occasion.