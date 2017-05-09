EVM motherboards can be changed in 90 seconds: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday dared the Election Commission to give EVMs to the AAP which he said will change their motherboards in 90 seconds.



Speaking to the media outside the Delhi assembly at the end of a day-long special session, Kejriwal, however, avoided answers on the bribery charges made against him by sacked minister Kapil Mishra.



He said Saurabh Bharadwaj, his party MLA, an engineer, had shown how chip technology could be tampered with and how EVMs could be tampered with.



"How easily it is possible. It is dangerous for democracy and the country. Give AAP the EVMs. In 90 seconds the motherboard can be changed."