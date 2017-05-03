AAP leader Kumar Vishwas on Sunday defended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption charges and said even Kejriwal's worst enemies can't imagine him to be corrupt.



Kumar Vishwas' remarks came after sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra claimed he saw Kejriwal take Rs 2 crore in cash from Health Minister Satyendar Jain.



He also accused Jain of facilitating a land deal worth Rs.50 crore for a Kejriwal relative.



Mishra is known to be close to Kumar Vishwas.



"If there was anything wrong, he (Mishra) should have raised it on the party platform. But openly making such allegations without any evidence is not right," Vishwas told the media here.



"I am pained by these allegations. Party workers are also dejected because of this."



Kumar Vishwas added that if Mishra had any proof of corruption against Jain or Kejriwal - or any other party leader including him - he should come forward with it at the party forum.



He said the Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Aadmi Party would decide action on the issue.



"I want to say that I have a firm belief that Kejriwal cannot accept a bribe. Not even his worst enemies can believe that."