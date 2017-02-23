Ethical health care book all set to ruffle feathers

As the country debates the fallout over the governments move on the reduction in stent prices, a senior doctor in Chandigarh has come out with a book on Ethical Health care in India which is set to ruffle a few feathers.

The author, Dr Ram Kumar has been advocating ethical practices in his profession. Along with the like minded medical professionals and people from other fields, he has set up an organisation 'Society for Promotion of Ethical and Affordable Care'.

Releasing the book, a senior neurologist from America, Dr Amreek Chatha said, "There is a need for medical activism in India. This is a brave initiative as this book will not please everybody. This is the way to take forward our right of democracy."

Dr Kumar has also made some recommendations to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He has mentioned that the marks should not be the only criteria for the MBBS admissions.

He has also urged to shun the abuse of antibiotics and to boost the Indian medical system in Cuba and United Kingdom health care model. He even suggested that the profit on medicines and the medical machinery should not be more than 20 per cent.

In his appeal, he has focused on the need for second opinion centres on health care and a recommendation to keep the regular test and medicines free for public. Dr Kumar said, "More people are being killed with the use of medicines than without using them."

Ajeet Singh Chatha, former Chief Secretary Punjab Government said, "With the news of scams, bribery, deception, malpractices and unholy nexus following all round, health care sector has not remained unscathed. Due to the greed of 5 per cent doctors, almost all the doctors have got a tag of 'dishonesty'. He further suggested that this book should be taught as a textbook or a special reading book to the students at all levels, especially in medical institutions and candidates of administrative services.