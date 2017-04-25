Ensure level playing field for industries: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday directed the department of industries to provide for the same concessions to the existing industries as are being proposed to be given to new industries in the state under the new industrial policy.

The directive came during a meeting with a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) delegation led by Sumant Sinha, chairman Northern Region, which called on the CM to discuss ways and means of promoting ease of doing business in the northern states, particularly Punjab, which currently ranks number 12 on this count.

Amarinder accepted the CII delegation’s suggestion to ensure a level playing field for industrial groups that had chosen not to flee the state due to the adverse policies of the previous government. He issued immediate instructions to the concerned officials to incorporate this in the new industrial policy, which the department of industries is working on.

The CII suggested to the CM steps to promote agro-based food processing industry and small-scale industry in the state. The delegation also suggested improving the power supply, as well as infrastructure development and air connectivity to boost industry in Punjab.

The delegation underlined the need for air connectivity with Ludhiana, the industrial hub of the state. While expressing concern over frequent load shedding due to poor distribution of electricity, the CII delegation appreciated the state government’s move to provide power to the industry at a lower tariff of Rs 5 per unit.

Captain Amarinder told the delegation that the Prime Minister had responded positively to his proposal to sell power to neighbouring Pakistan. In fact, CM revealed that the Prime Minister had indicated that Punjab should look for other trade options also with Pakistan.

