Electricity tariffs hiked in Haryana

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has decided to hike the power tariff introducing new tariff slabs for the consumers in the state.

As per the data, the electricity tariff has been increased from up to 50 Paisa per unit in the state and this would implement from July 1, this year.

According to new tariffs, the domestic consumers would now have to pay 35 Paisa per unit instead of 25, for commercial consumers now charges would be 45 paisa per unit instead of 35 while the industrial consumers would now pay 50 paisa more for a unit.

As per the new tariff slabs, for domestic consumers, there would be no increase up to 150 units while from 151-250, electricity charge has been increases to 5 to 5.25 paisa per unit, consumers using 251 to 500 units, would now have to pay 6.30 paisa per unit instead of the existing 6.05 paisa, while consumers using beyond 500 would now pay 7.10 paisa per unit instead of 6.75 paisa.

Non-domestic rates have been increased to 6.35 paisa per unit from 6.05 paisa up to 5 kilowatts (KW), following by hike of 30 paisa per unit for consumers using from 5 KW low tension (LT) to 20 KW, 45 paisa per unit for using of 21 KW (LT) to 50 KW (LT), 45 paisa per unit for using 51 KW (LT) and beyond.