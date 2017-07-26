EDMC begins month-long drive against dengue

East Delhi Municipal Corporation along with Delhi Medical Association began 'Anti-Dengue and Malaria Month' on Tuesday at Community Centre in Geeta Colony.

East Delhi Mayor Neema Bhagat said the Public Health Department of EDMC was making citizens aware about those diseases and educating them on preventive measures. She said, "door-to-door checks for mosquito breeding by DBCs is a commendable step. However, for controlling these diseases cooperation of citizens is required at all levels".

Chairman of Delhi Medical Association Vijay Kumar Malhotra said the association would give all possible cooperation to control the diseases. He added that since there was no specific cure available for dengue and malaria, the number of cases could only be reduced by checking mosquito breeding.

He cautioned that though awareness campaigns had been launched, without citizens' cooperation they would not produce positive results.