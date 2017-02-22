Economic blockade will not affect Manipur polls, says CEC Zaidi

Chief Election Commissioner Naseem Zaidi on Wednesday said the ongoing economic blockade in Manipur will not affect the state assembly elections.

"Economic blockade will not impact poll process in Manipur, all arrangements made to ensure free and fair election" Zaidi said.

The 60-seat assembly will go to polls in two phases - on March 4 and March 8, with 168 candidates in the fray for the first phase in 38 assembly constituencies.

Of the 60 seats, 38 hill and 22 valley constituencies will go to polls on March 4 in the state.