EC censures Arvind Kejriwal over bribery remarks

The Election Commission of India has censured Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal for his bribery remarks at a poll rally in Goa, sources said on Saturday.

Kejriwal had reportedly on January 8 told the voters to take money from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress but vote for the AAP in the assembly elections.

“If Congress or BJP candidates offer money, do not refuse it. Accept it as it is your own money and there is nothing wrong in getting it back. If they do not offer money, go to their offices and ask for it. But, when it comes to voting, press the button against the name of the AAP candidate,” Kejriwal had said in the Goa poll rally.

The Election Commission had earlier issued notice to Kejriwal and after hearing his side, the poll panel found the AAP convener of violating the model code of conduct.