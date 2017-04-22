  1. Home
EC bribery case: TTV Dhinakaran sent to 5-day police custody

A day after he was arrested by Delhi Police, the Tis Hazari court in Delhi sent AIADMK faction leader TTV Dhinakaran to 5-day police custody.

Dhinakaran, who on Saturday appeared before the Delhi crime branch police for questioning for the first time, was grilled for four days before being formally arrested. His aide Mallikarjuna was also sent to seven days police custody.

On Wednesday, a bail application moved by him was rejected by the Delhi court .

The Delhi Police had on Tuesday night arrested Dinakaran for allegedly attempting to bribe Election Commission officials through a middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar to get a favourable verdict in the party's two leaves symbol case.

