East Singhbhum sounds alert due to incessant rains

The East Singhbhum administration sounded an alert to people living in catchment areas today after 300 families were affected as various parts of the city inundated due to heavy rains in the last 48 hours.



The water level in rivers Kharkhai and Swarnarekha was increasing and the district officials were asked to be vigilant to meet any eventuality in case of flood-like situation, official sources said.



The water level at Kharkhai river was flowing over danger level said Sub-Divisional Officer (Dhalbhum), Prabhat Kumar.



Kumar said normal life was affected since various areas were submerged.



More than 150 families were shifted to safer places in Jamshedpur Notified Area Committee command areas of the city today, he said.



We are prepared to meet any eventuality and we are monitoring the situation, he said.



He also admitted that the water level in Kharkhai would increase further if the sluice gates of Bankabal dam in adjoining Mayurbhanj district of the Odisha are opened.



Four sluice gates of Chandil dam in adjoining Seraikela-Kharswan district were already open.



Kumar said reports of waterlogging from various of the city was received but situation has not yet turned alarming.



The district administration has geared up to meet any eventuality and set up five relief centres in Jamshedpur Notified Area Committee command areas.



Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar, the special officer of Mango Notified Area Committee visited the affected areas.



Khusbunagar, Kalikanagar, Chandraprabhanagar, Jawaharnagar Road 13 and 14, Barinagar, Noor colony were among the badly affected due to inundation, he said.



He said over 50 families were shifted to relief camps set up apprehending flood-like situation arisen due to the rains.



Kumar said people living in low lying areas are being alerted over public address systems urging them to shift to safer places in case water level of river further increased.



He said five relief camps have been set up in Mango Notified Area Committee.



The Mango Notified Area Committee also dug out trenches besides the national highway 33 to drain out water accumulated to ensure smooth traffic, he added.



Movement of vehicles to neighbouring Bengal and Odisha affected badly after a diversion on national highway 33 near Gopalpur in Ghatsila sub-division was washed away on Sunday.



Met office sources said Jamshedpur has recorded 324.8 mm rainfall during the last 48 hours.