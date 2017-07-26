DUTA polls: Proximity to power gives us edge, says NDTF

The elections to Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) are round the corner and the National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) affiliated to the BJP is of the view that if voted to power they would be in a better position to negotiate with the Union Government, because of proximity to those in power.

NDTF presidential candidate V S Negi said while his front's affiliation with the government would have no impact on the vote percentage or voters, NDTF enjoyed an edge over others in resolving teachers’ issues. “Once chosen, we shall be in a better and more assertive position as compared to others as far as negotiating with government for resolving teachers' issues is concerned,” he said.

Negi said those in government hesitated to consider NDTF as the true representatives of the teaching community but on being elected to DUTA, it would be in a better position.

The issue of adhocism has emerged as the rallyiing point in the run-up to the DUTA elections. It is the main issue over which almost all parties are trying to win over the voters. More than 4000 teachers are known to be serving on ad hoc basis at various departments and colleges of DU. Almost all parties have promised to fight for their appointment in permanent posts.

Recently many colleges advertised for hundreds of faculty positions. However, NDTF has been reportedly trying to take the credit for that. “It is with the intervention of government that we forced the vice-chancellor to start filling the posts in a time-bound manner. Our emphasis will be on permanent appointments to be done in a time-bound manner,” said Negi.

NDTF considers the Left-affiliated Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) its strongest contender for post of DUTA president.

The Left-affiliated DTF has been ruling DUTA for the last six years and is known to enjoy huge support among teachers.

DTF has projected Rajib Ray , professor of Philosophy from Kirori Mal College, as its candidate for the president's post.

His adversaries, however, said DTF may suffer because of the “anti-incumbency” factor.

The election for the office of president of DUTA and 15 members of executive committee will be held on 31 August.