Dust storm, lightning kills 7 in Uttar Pradesh

At least seven persons were killed in dust storms and rains across Uttar Pradesh late on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

Two women and a man at a brick kiln were killed in Rudrapur village in Deoria district when they were struck by lightning.

Three persons were also killed by lightning in Siddharthanagar and a youth was killed in Bahraich when a tree fell on his bike during the dust storm.

Many tress were uprooted by strong winds in Unnao, Barabanki, Lucknow and Kanpur. A hailstorm that followed at some places flattened some crops. The mango crop was damaged in the Malihabad region on Lucknow's suburbs.

Power outages were reported from many places after the storm.

Power officials said that while electricity supply had been restored at some places, some places were still without electricity.