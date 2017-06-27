Dujana's killing 'good riddance to a nuisance', say police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday described the killing of Pakistani militant Abu Dujana as "good riddance to a nuisance" and said operations against all guerrillas will continue irrespective of civilian protests.

Addressing the media with Lt Gen J.S. Sandhu, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's 15th Corps, Inspector General of Police Munir Khan said: "Dujana's killing is good riddance to a nuisance in the area."

Khan added: "Whether or not there are protests and disruptions by protesters during our operations against militants, the security forces will continue their operations."

He said the security forces tried to persuade the holed up militants in Hakripora village in Pulwama district on Tuesday to surrender. The local militant who died with Dujana was said to be Arif Lalihaari.

"The head of the family of the house where Dujana and Arif were hiding was used to persuade them to surrender. Perhaps because of the presence of Dujana, Arif, a local militant, could not surrender," the police officer said.

Both Khan and Lt Gen Sandhu said Dujana was now mostly indulging in "ayyashi" (debauchery) more than engaging himself in terrorist activities.

Khan said all the overground operatives who helped terrorists to carry out the attack on Amarnath pilgrims on July 10 in which eight people were killed had been arrested.

"They are with us and they are singing. We have also seized vehicles involved in the attack. The case has been cracked. It is now only the militants involved in the attack who are to be neutralized."

Asked about the next militant the security forces were targeting, Khan said: "Every militant active in the Kashmir Valley is our next target."