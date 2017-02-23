DUJ condemns attacks on media, students

The Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) on Thursday expressed anger and anguish over the attacks on journalists, teachers and students in Delhi University.

"There were several assaults (on Wednesday) on journalists covering the disturbances, by protesters as well as police who did not wear nametags," a DUJ statement said.



"Phones were snatched, cameras grabbed and photographic evidence of the violence was destroyed," it said.

The DUJ said Times of India correspondent Somreet Bhattacharya and photographer Anindya Chattopadhyay were beaten up during the clashes between student groups at Ramjas College.

"Quint reporter Taruni Kumar has given a video statement of how ABVP women hit her, grabbed her phone, pulled her hair and broke her phone and mike," it said.

"Quint cameraperson Shiv Kumar Maurya suffered injuries on his head and reporter Anant Prakash was also attacked.

"Hindustan Times reporter Ananya Bhardwaj was hit. TimesNow reporter Priyank and cameraperson Mazhar Khan were beaten. Photographer Anand Sharma too was beaten.

"These attacks indicate a deliberate attempt to browbeat and muzzle the press whenever it tries to report violence by supporters and vigilante groups of the ruling party," the DUJ said.

"An attack on the media is an assault on democracy. We demand an inquiry and punishment for the guilty. There is ample videographic evidence on the social media of the violence".

"Delhi Police is usually only too ready to lathi-charge, tear gas, detain or arrest those organising any form of protest in the city."

"In this case it did not use any such tactics to restrain the ABVP students who attacked those holding a peaceful seminar at Ramjas College" DUJ added.