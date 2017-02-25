DU clashes: Crime Branch begins probe

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has begun its probe into clashes between ABVP and AISA members in Delhi University's Ramjas College.



"Since it was Mahashivratri, students were not present in the campus. Police will begin recording the statements of students tomorrow and will collect all the video evidences in the matter," said a senior police officer.



Officers analysed all the complaints received from both the parties, he said.



Meanwhile, there was police presence in the campus and adjoining areas today to ensure peace despite it being a holiday.



Ramjas College had on Wednesday witnessed large-scale violence between members of AISA and ABVP supporters. The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on 'Culture of Protests' which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.



Tension continued to simmer across Delhi University's North Campus on Thursday with students' groups holding protests against police "high-handedness" during the violent clashes even as three policemen were suspended for "unprofessional" conduct.



While students of JNU and DU who are members of All India Students Association (AISA) staged a protest at the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO, the Congress' student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) took out a peace march to Maurice Nagar police station, near the North Campus.



ABVP, on its part staged a protest reiterating that "they will not allow any repeat of JNU like events in Delhi University".



While the DU authorities maintained that the varsity proctor's office is looking into the issue, the HRD Ministry had yesterday sought a report from the university over the issue.



A case was registered in connection with the violence and on Thursday it was transferred to Crime Branch.