DTC to be converted into world-class transport service: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be converted into the most advanced and modern transport service at par with world-class transport services.



He made the announcement while giving away Annual Road Safety Awards where he awarded 37 DTC drivers for Safe Bus Operation and 15 former employees of different posts for their excellent services to the Corporation.



Addressing a huge gathering here, Kejriwal said: "The DTC is lifeline of Delhi and the government will take care of all the employees of this huge transport corporation. We will soon provide medical facilities to its drivers and conductors apart from giving them transport allowance."



He sought the cooperation and confidence of all the employees to make the DTC a world-class transport system.



The Chief Minister also said that 1,000 new buses will soon be added to the DTC fleet.



Kejriwal also said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had earlier this month approved 7th Central Pay Commission for all the employees of Corporation.



The DTC has introduced these awards to encourage and motivate the drivers to ensure accident-free operation. A driver not involved in any fatal accident, not declared at fault in any major or minor accident or not involved in any traffic violation/ challan case and also having a overall clean record is eligible for the award.



To sharpen the driving skills of the bus drivers, the DTC has been organising refresher courses through the DTC training school for them on regular basis.