Dry state Manipur on a high during electioneering

Manipur, which is officially a dry state, seems to be on a high during electioneering with huge amount of liquor being regularly seized by the Excise Department.

Since the announcement of elections in Manipur on January 4, enforcement agencies have seized more than 51 litre of IMFL and country made liquor worth Rs.57 lakh during raids in different parts of the state.

Manipur has been a dry state since 1991, after the state government passed a law following widespread demand to curb alcohol and drug use there.

The seizure of liquor has been a matter of concern for the EC since it apprehends that the liquor might be used to influence the voters.

"It is true that Manipur is a dry state, but the flow of liquor is rampant through inter-state and international borders.... Chances are there that it can be abused to influence voters," Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said during his recent visit to the state.

"We have asked the chief secretary to ensure that Manipur should really remain dry in letter and spirit," Zaidi had told reporters. .