Drivers refuse to deliver fuel to Manipur oil pumps

All oil pumps in Manipur remained dry on Thursday as drivers of oil tankers who brought fuel from Assam refused to deliver them to the retail outlets.



The refusal followed the drivers' demands to take action against militants who fired at trucks and oil tankers along the NH 37 on Monday.



They denied police claims that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel escorting the trucks responded to the firing.



On Wednesday, the Manipur High Court directed the state government to escort at least 200 oil tankers from Assam to Imphal.



While petrol pumps are closed, roadside vendors are selling fuel at Rs 150 a litre.