Drinking in Goa's public places can land you in jail

In a surprising development, the Goa government on Wednesday announced that people found consuming alcohol in public places would be arrested.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Karthik Kashyap said he has send instructions to detain people if found drinking in public places as per section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),.



"Kashyap called upon the general public to inform the police about such incidents so that action can be taken against the offenders," the statement from Goa police department said.



The instructions were send out after a discussion between representatives from tourism sector, members of the general public and police at Calangute police station took place.



Around 60-70 people who were a part of the alcohol ban in public places, the beach shack owners and tourism business people were also a part of the meeting who supported the agenda.



The meeting centered on the menace and chaos created by tourists in open spaces, especially at night after consuming drinks.