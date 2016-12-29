Dr Manmohan Singh to release Punjab Congress election manifesto

World-renowned economist and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will release the assembly election manifesto of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) soon.

Though the manifesto release date is yet to be finalised, Dr Manmohan Singh agreed to launch the document, defining the party’s blueprint for governance in Punjab, at a meeting with AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Asha Kumari and PPCC president Captain on Thursday. Asha Kumari and Captain discussed with Dr Singh the key points in the manifesto, which will now be given the final shape by the PPCC manifesto committee, led by former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal.

Talking to media persons later, Asha Kumari said it had been decided by the party to take Dr Singh’s views on the manifesto draft before releasing it in view of his expertise on economic issues.

“The Congress does not believe in taking arbitrary decisions, without understanding the nuances of the subject, and felt it was important to involve Dr Singh in the finalisation of the manifesto, given its impact on the people of Punjab,” said Asha Kumari.