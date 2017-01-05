Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh on Thursday condoled the death of North Eastern Council (NEC) member Professor Gangmumei Kamei.

"Prof Gangmumei Kamei’s contribution to the Northeastern region will always be remembered" Singh said.

"He will not only be remembered as a professor, but also as a writer and historian whose area of specialisation was regional history of Northeast India and history of Manipur. He wrote extensively on history, culture and contemporary issues of the region" Singh said.

“The passing away of Professor Kamei leaves a vacuum for us, but at the same time his contribution to the Northeast region will keep inspiring us for times to come,” Singh added.

Born in Imphal, Kamei was the president of the Northeast India History. He published a number of research papers and books, including A history of Modern Manipur (1826-2000), A history of Manipur: pre-colonial period and History of Zeliangrong Nagas: From Makhel to Rani Gaidinliu. He was awarded the Platinum Jubilee Samman by the Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, for his contribution to history and tribal culture in 2010. He was also awarded a National Fellowship by the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla (2010-2012).