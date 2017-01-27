Don't block Uber cabs, Delhi HC tells striking unions

The Delhi High Court on Monday, granting relief to app-based taxi service provider Uber whose services had been disrupted due the recent strike by drivers, restrained anyone from stopping or blocking the running of its cabs.



In an interim order, Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw also issued notice to the two striking drivers unions and sought their response on Uber's plea against the strike.



Taxi drivers unions, Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi (SDAD) and Rajdhani Tourist Drivers' Union, including others acting on their behest, were also restrained by the court from "protesting, agitating, causing commotion violence in any manner in and around (within 500 meters)" around Uber's Hauz Khas and Gurugram offices.



The court posted the matter for further hearing on February 17.



Uber in its plea has accused two drivers' unions of blocking cabs of drivers who had not joined the strike.



In its order, the court said: "Till further orders, the defendants (unions) are restrained from stopping/blocking of the cars of the driver partners of the plaintiff (Uber) or removing/ confiscating the devices installed in those cars including in any manner hampering, obstructing or interfering in the legitimate business of the plaintiff and in this regard, causing violence in any manner."



Since February 10, hundreds of app-based taxi drivers have been on strike in Delhi-NCR over several financial issues with their partners Ola and Uber.