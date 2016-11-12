The non-executive staff of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has threatened to go on indefinite strike from 24 July, if their long standing demand for hike in pay scales was not met. The staff members also want the cancellation of charge-sheet issued by the management against some staff council members.

Staff council secretary Anil Kumar Mahato, said, “We will gather at Yamuna Bank Metro station on 23 July and will start the protest the next day.” He said any disruption in services would be the sole responsibility of the management.

Reacting to Mahato’s statement, a DMRC official explained: “The recommendations of the Third Pay Commission have been accepted by the government and orders are to be issued any time. It is not an opportune moment to press for the demand for revision of pay scales at this juncture. All pay-related issues shall be dealt with shortly after issue of orders by the government.”

The DMRC had issued show-cause notices to 15 staff members, including Mahato, and cancelled their annual increments on account of protests that they held from 17 April to 2 June 2017. “Action has been taken by the management against some of staff council members and employees on account of grave acts of misconduct/indiscipline and acts of omission and commission in violation of DMRC Conduct Rules. The issues are purely incidental to the individuals and attempt on their part to push their personal agenda and provoke others to cause disruption is uncalled for,” the DMRC official stated.

The official claimed that the employees had been misled by some individuals. “We have issued an appeal for all employees to stay calm,” he said, adding that staff council members had been called for a discussion related to their issues.

The DMRC management was taking due care to run metro services, so that the public of Delhi and NCR, was not subjected to inconvenience, he said.