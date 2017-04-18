DMRC may hand over parking lots to DDA, civic bodies

Parking lots under the Delhi Metro may soon be handed over to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the municipal corporations.

Addressing the 23rd Foundation Day of the Delhi Metro, Lt Governor Anil Baijal said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken an in-principle decision to execute the proposal.

However, the Lt Governor did not elaborate on the proposal. The final decision will be taken by authorities concerned, including the Centre and the Delhi government, which hold equal equity in the DMRC.

Baijal also stressed upon the need of last-mile connectivity in the city and parking space at and near about metro stations.

"In the meeting yesterday, we had a preliminary discussion on parking spaces which are available with Delhi Metro. If they (DMRC) are not able to develop, I would like them to hand it over to the DDA and municipal corporations," Baijal said.

He said the municipal corporations and the DDA could take up the construction work of parking spaces once the final decision is taken by the metro.

"We will work out the details, but this beginning was made yesterday. I congratulate the DMRC MD for having taken this decision in-principle," the Lt Governor said.

Out of 160 metro stations, there are 97 parking lots managed by the DMRC.

The Delhi Metro operates on a network of 213 kilometres across seven different corridors and 160 metro stations.

"One is efficient last-mile connectivity, the paratransit system and the second one is reasonable parking space at and near about metro stations," Baijal said, adding good traffic management should also be in place at metro stations.

DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh and his teams are taking all possible efforts to bring in the last-mile connectivity not only to facilitate the passengers for last mile journey, but also remove congestion, the Lt Governor said.

He said that in another major achievement, the entire electricity requirement of Delhi Metro's Phase 3 will be met with solar power.

On his part, Singh highlighted the various initiatives taken by Delhi Metro in the past year.

"Last year has been a very satisfactory year as far as operations are concerned. We are transporting about 28 lakh passengers with the help of about 3,100 train trips maintaining a punctuality of 99.97 per cent," he said.

"We are a member of the prestigious COMET organisation, which is an association of the world's big metros. Every year, we compare the performance of the metros. Benchmarking is done for all metros. Every year we feature among the top three or four metros in all respects," Singh said.

At the function, the Chandni Chowk Metro station was adjudged the 'Best Metro Station' and Shrikant, Head Station Controller, Rajiv Chowk received the 'Metro Person of the year award'.

The Metro Woman of the Year Award, was given to Kumari Tara, Station Controller/Train Operator, Yamuna Bank Crew Control.

Besides them, 44 more employees from various departments were awarded for their meritorious performance. An employee from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was also awarded for his contribution towards maintaining security in the DMRC.