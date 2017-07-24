Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and leader of opposition Prem Kumar Dhumal on Monday met the victim, Gudia’s family.

“Her family members are not satisfied with probe into the case by state police. Gudia’s family is demanding justice and arrest of the real culprits in the case as they are apprehensive that the government is trying to implicate innocent people in the case,” he told mediapersons after the visit.

Dhumal appealed to general public to submit evidence related to Gudia gangrape and murder to CBI. He said the CBI investigation had begun and people who had any evidence or information related to the crime should hand it over to the investigating agency for free and fair investigations.

“Truth should come out in the ghastly crime which had shaken the conscience of the people and brought bad name to the state,” he said, adding the information would lead to the arrest of real culprits in the case. He said there were reports that attempts have been made to destroy evidence in the case.

Talking about the reports of some Congress MLAs writing to party high command over mishandling of the case by Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh government and said the leaders had taken the step after listening to the voice of conscience.

“Every citizen of the state is feeling agitated over the ghastly crime and it was a welcome step on the part of Congress MLAs to raise their voice against mishandling of the case,” he said.