Dharamshala vegetable market becomes first cashless market in Himachal

Dharamshala, which has been declared and heading towards becoming the Smart City of Himachal Pradesh, today became state’s first cashless market.

The Dharamshala vegetable market is equipped with swipe machine facility, a step towards cashless transaction and now farmers and the growers of the area would be available to avail the facility.

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh launched the facility online from Tapovan at Dharamshala. “After demonetization of currency notes, the swipe machine would help the farmers and horticulturalists of the area for hassle free transaction and would give them the much needed relief,” he said.

He also appreciated the efforts of ICICI bank which come forward to install the swipe machine.