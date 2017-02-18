DGP assures all possible steps taken to check poll violence in Odisha

In the wake of being asked by the State Election Commission (SEC), Odisha to curb any poll-related violence across state, Director General of Police (DGP) K B Singh on Saturday said all possible steps are being taken to prevent any untoward incident.

Affirming that his office has received a letter from the SEC Rabinarayan Senapati, who expressed concern over the poll-related violence, Singh said, "Additional police force is being deplyed in sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths besides others places."

"Even Naxal-hit areas have been peaceful," the DGP claimed adding that he has also received memorandum from the opposition BJP which alleged that a senior IPS officer was not working in impartial manner while conducting law and order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, the SEC said that all arrangement were in place for the fourth phase of the five round panchayat elections scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The polling will be held in 28 of the 30 districts of Odisha barring Jharsuguda and Boudh districts.



A total of 50,61,974 people will exercise their franchise for the election of 1324 Sarpanch and 17,876 Ward Members in 162 Zilla Parishad (ZP) zones, SEC Secretary Rabindranath Sahu said.



Stating that the polling parties have already left for their respective polling booths, Sahu said elaborate security measures are being taken at the sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths in 28 districts.



Sahu said the district Superintendents of Police have been given specific instruction to provide armed police force escort to each polling party for their arrival and return from the polling booths.



The SEC has asked the police to provide escort to the polling parties in wake of snatching of ballot boxes, setting fire to ballot papers and attack on polling officials during the first phase polls on February 13.