The largest ever folk music ensemble, Devdhwani at Paddal Ground of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, around 150 kms here was on Tuesday registered as National Record by Limca Book of Records.

Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mandi, Sandeep Kadam told The Statesman, “Yes the largest folk instrument ensemble has been registered in the Limca Book of Records. We have got certificate today.”

The event was organized on 10 March 2016 during International Shivratri Fair at Paddal Ground in Mandi district. In the event, 1806 folk musicians had participated and had played folk instruments.

It was for the first time that folk artists in huge numbers have participated and played instruments at one place. The Limca Book of Records considered the folk instrument ensemble as a new National Record.

Kadam said after the recognition by Limca Book of Records, the Devdhwani would not only provide new identity to local musicians who plays music at temples of their deities but it had also brought laurels to the district.

This year too, the Mandi district administration is also vying for breaking own record of folk instrument ensemble and have called on the local musicians to participate in large numbers.

“The district administration is planning to organize a bigger event than last year on the occasion of Shivratri fair. We are hoping to organize performance of 2000 folk musicians,” Kadam said, adding the event would be organized on 26 February.

The event would be organized at Paddal ground in Mandi on 26 February this year too under the Devdhwani program, he added.