Detached train engine leaves bogies behind in Odisha

Barely two days after the derailment of the Hirakhand express in which 41 persons were killed on the Odisha-Andhra border, the bogies of Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar super fast express got detached from the moving engine in Rourkela on Tuesday.



However, no injuries or casualties were reported.



"The engine of this super fast train accidentally got detached from the bogies near Birajapalli about 10-15 minutes after leaving Rourkela Railway Station this afternoon," said a railway official.



The passengers in the train behind panicked and raised an alarm.



However, the driver came to realise that the rest of the train was not behind after moving about two km. Later, the driver brought the engine back and the passenger train left for New Delhi after changing the engine, the official added.