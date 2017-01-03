Dense fog on Tuesday in Delhi

There was a dense fog here on Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

"The sky will remain clear in the day. However, there was very dense fog at some isolated places," an official from the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the weather office, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degree Celsius.

"The temperature is expected to remain constant for two more days and set to rise by one or two degrees from January 6 onwards. The fog situation would continue for at least three more days," the official said.

The humidity was 100 per cent and fog at some places bought down the visibility to 50 metres.

The minimum temperature was 9.3 degrees Celsius on Monday and the maximum was 24.3 degrees Celsius.