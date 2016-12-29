Demonetisation biggest scam of Independent India, says Mahila Congress

Raising pitch against the demonetisation move, the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) on Thursday demanded resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and charged that the move has turned out to be the biggest scam of Independent India.

AIMC chief Shoba Oza on Thursday said that Narendra Modi’s credibility is under cloud in view of the documents retrieved after the Income Tax Department raid, alleged corruption and receipt of black money in Birla and Shara case. However, she demanded an independent probe into both the cases.

Calling ‘demonetisation’ a financial anarchy created by the prime minister, she said that the move was a surgical strike on India’s poor, farmers, labourers, shopkeepers, small businessmen, middle class and entire organised sector.

“By wiping away 86 % of currency in circulation on November 8, Modi has hit 99 % of honest hardworking Indians, while presumably targeting 1% black money hoarders,” she said.

“The demonetisation has brought India’s ‘wheel of development’ to a standstill, plunging the entire country in a state of economic anarchy’,” she added.

Oza said that 50 days are going to lapse after a day, however the condition has still not improved.

“All restrictions on withdrawal of money be lifted with immediate effect and till the time these restrictions are in place, special interest at the rate of 18 % per annum should be given to all bank account holders,” she said and demanded that the charges on digital transactions should be abolished.

She further said that the Central government should compensate the losses suffered by demonetization move.

“The 50 days of demonetisation have seen tragic deaths of over 115 innocent individuals. Prime minister should pay compensation to these families,” she asserted and added that others who need to be compensated include BPL families, MGNREGA workers, and small traders.

She said that the AIMC will hold a protest rally at district level on January 9.