Separate homeland demands are unrealistic, says Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Saturday said that demands for separate homeland in the state are unrealistic and impossible dreams.

"If the demands are reasonable and realistic all of us are ready to follow the footsteps of the armed groups. Some valley-based outfits are demanding the pre-merger independence status of Manipur while some hill-based outfits are demanding a separate homeland to be carved out of the present territory. These are impossible demands" Ibobi said.

He was speaking at the formal launch of Deputy Speaker Presho Shimray's election campaign.

The chief minister maintained that misunderstandings and differences can be sorted out.

"The Nagas, the Kukis, the Meiteis and others are the children of the same soil. There could be some misunderstandings here and there, which can be settled," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Okram Joy, in a political conference at Awang Sekmai in Imphal west district, said that the framework agreement between the Indian government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) shall not affect the people of the state.

"The Indian government had signed the agreement within the ambit of the constitution and as such it cannot hurt any community or the territorial integrity of the state," Joy said.

Congress leaders however, have been refusing to accept such oversimplifications pointing out that those who speak on it have not seen the agreement. The All Manipur Students Union has been launching agitations demanding the details of the framework agreement.

(With inputs from Agencies)