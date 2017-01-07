Delhiites helping accident victims to be rewarded

Delhi Transport and Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday announced a reward of Rs.2000 for those offering help to road accident victims in the national capital.



Speaking at a cycle rally to promote road safety, Jain said: “Good Samaratians who help road accident victims will be rewarded Rs.2,000 and will be facilitated publicly.”



Jain also advocated the need to introduce strong laws for road safety.



The ‘cyclothon’ based on the theme ‘Child Safety and Safer Roads – Every Life Counts’ emphasised on the critical need to understand road safety measures.