Delhi zoo reopens post bird flu scare

Delhiites can finally look forward to sunbathed winter mornings at the Delhi zoo, doors of which have been thrown open by the National Zoological Park nearly three months after being closed amid a bird flu scare.



"The zoo was opened on Wednesday. Though all enclosures are open for all, we have restricted entry around pelican ponds.



Even the staff vehicles are not being allowed there," Zoo curator Riyaz Khan said.



The zoo was closed for a period of around 84 days after 13 water birds including pelicans, ducks and painted storks were found dead due to H5N8 influenza in October last. Around 46 spotted deers were also reported dead in their enclosures last year.



"We have registered 6,020 visitors on the first day of reopening the park. We are expecting larger crowd than usual in the coming weekend," Khan said.



When asked about the preparations post-bird flu scare in the zoo, the official said, measures to protect the animals have been stepped up.



Delhi zoo, one of the largest in India, gets about 2.2 million visitors annually and houses 1,400 animals, reptiles and birds belonging to 130 species.