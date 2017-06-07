Delhi to get showers on Friday, says weatherman 

Delhi saw some respite from the heat on Thursday, as the maximum temperature dropped two degrees due to a rainy morning even as the weatherman predicted light rain on Friday as well.



The maximum was 34.4 degrees Celsius, the season's average, whereas the minimum was 25.2 degrees, two notches below the season's average.



"Light rain is expected on Friday morning as well," said an India Meteorological Department official.



On Thursday, 2.7 mm rainfall was recorded in Delhi after 8.30 a.m. compared with 25.8 mm earlier on. The day remained stifling though as the sun shone, with humidity oscillating between 67 and 98 per cent.



"On Friday, the maximum temperature will hover around 34 degrees and the minimum around 26 degrees," the IMD said.



Wednesday's maximum was 28 degrees while the maximum was 36 degrees Celsius.