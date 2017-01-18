Delhi to celebrate Chinese New Year, 2017

Delhiites will get a slice of the extravagant New Year celebrations held in China at a cultural show organised by Embassy of the People's Republic of China here.

The event scheduled to be held on Wednesday at Kamani auditorium here, will celebrate the Chinese New Year 2017 with performances by award-winning theatre group 'Xinjiang Art Theater Song and Dance Troupe' from China, while aiming to strengthen bilateral cultural cooperation between the two nations.

The Chinese New Year 2017 - the year of the Fire Rooster, which begins on January 28, comes with its own set of traditions to ensure a healthy as well as prosperous year ahead.

"Chinese New Year is one of the most important traditional festivals in China and now is getting popular in many parts of the world. I believe the celebrations will make Indian people know more about the diversified and rich culture of China, thus further deepening cultural cooperation and exchange between our two great countries," Zhang Zhihong, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of China in India said.

The evening will witness an array of performances by Troupe including Group dance 'Celebration' (group dance), 'Play Diabolo' (acrobatics), 'Stomping' (group dance), 'Hand Techniques' (acrobatics), 'Melody of Love' (Double Dance), 'Shaking Hula Hoops' (acrobatics), 'Flower Pattern Waistband' (group dance), 'Ode to Motherhood' (solo song), 'Good Days' (solo song), 'Bowl Dance', 'Kumuzi' (group dance), 'Jula' (group dance), 'Kicking Bowls' (acrobatics) among others.

"I congratulate all my Chinese friends on the occasion of Chinese New Year and wish to bring more cultural troupes and artistic treasures from China to India to celebrate such occasions.

"I am very happy to bring Xinjiang Art Theater Song and Dance Troupe to India to perform among Indian audiences," Mohammed Saqib, Secretary General,India China Economic and Cultural Council, said.