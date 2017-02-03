Delhi shuts down Badarpur power plant due to poor air

The Delhi government on Friday announced that the Badarpur Thermal Power Plant will remain shut until further orders in view of the "very poor" air quality in the city.



The decision came days after the Supreme Court empowered Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) on Tuesday asked the Delhi government to extend the closure of the thermal plant, which is a major source of air pollution in the capital city.



The decision was taken during Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain's meeting with senior officers of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Environment Department.



"On the basis of EPCA directions to Delhi government, directions have been issued by the DPCC to the Badarpur Thermal Power Plant for closure till further orders," a government statement said.



During last EPCA meeting, its chairperson Bhure Lal said it was better to keep the Badarpur Power Plant shut as there was "hardly any power crisis in the city" and it would also help keeping the air pollution under check.



The Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi had a value of 332 units on Friday which is labelled "very poor".



Shutting down the coal-based Badarpur Thermal Power Plant falls under the measures taken under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) when Delhi's air-quality worsens. The EPCA has been given the responsibility to implement the plan.



There are a total of five units in Badarpur Thermal Power Plant, of which only one unit of 210 MW was operating till November 2016.



The government in November last year issued directions for closure of all the units till January 31 due to "severe" ambient air pollution levels in Delhi experienced during the October-November period, which were expected to continue further.