Delhi sees dip in mercury on Wednesday, Thursday to be similar

A slight overnight drizzle offered some relief to the national capital on Wednesday, with maximum temperature settling at 37.2 degree Celsius, three notches below the season's average, said the weather office. Similar weather condition is likely on Thursday.

The temperature on Thursday is expected to hover between 27 to 39 degrees, Indian Meteorological Department said, adding that the sky is expected to be partly cloudy but there are little chances of rainfall.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 28.4 degrees, two notches above the season's average, the weather department said. While the sky remained cloudy in the morning, it became clear in the later.

The humidity levels oscillated between 30 to 52 per cent. Some of the areas in the city experienced drizzles on Wednesday.